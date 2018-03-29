Government report says more money needed for Quebec’s battered road network

Quebec’s transport minister says the province’s roads are very secure despite a report that $15 billion is needed to fix them and infrastructure such as bridges and overpasses.

Montreal La Presse reports that about $1 billion is required for the Montreal area alone.

The Transport Department data suggests that half of the roads under provincial watch get a grade of satisfactory or very good.

The other half of the nearly 31,000 kilometres of road qualify as either bad or very bad.

Transport Minister Andre Fortin says the numbers aren’t all that surprising, but adds the province is spending more _ investment in provincial road projects over the next two years has risen to $4.8 billion from $4.6 billion.

Fortin says that is in addition to help for municipalities in this week’s provincial budget.

“I don’t think it’s a big surprise for anyone, there is room to improve road maintenance in Quebec, there is room to improve the state of roads in Quebec,” he told reporters Thursday.

“But the roads aren’t any worse today than they were yesterday.”

Despite more investment, the government’s transportation infrastructure deficit has risen to $14.7 billion from $12.7 billion, according to the Transport Department.

