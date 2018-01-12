Growing number of potholes in Montreal wreaking havoc on the roads

You may be enjoying the temporary reprieve from winter with the milder weather in Montreal, but as the snow and ice melt away, more potholes emerge.

“It’s terrible. Everywhere you go, there’s potholes,” said Uber driver Mario Cinotti.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning in Greater Montreal area

He told Global News that all four of the tires on his Cadillac were destroyed after he ran over a series of potholes on Highway 15.

“I don’t know if it was one pothole, two potholes, three potholes. It was all full of water, I couldn’t see anything,” Cinotti said.

He claims it cost him over $1,000 to replace the tires.

READ MORE: Montreal prepares to help homeless population during cold snap

The city explains the extreme temperature swing is wreaking havoc on Montreal’s aging roads.

“We’re seeing more potholes than we usually see during the winter,” said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

#Pothole situation is brutal across #Montreal right now with the big temperature change. City says they’re fixing some of the bigger ones today even though wet conditions are very bad for such work. These ones are on Viger leading to the 720 west ramp. pic.twitter.com/RWYyCIvMsp — Dan Spector (@danspector) January 12, 2018

He said the city will patch up some of the worst potholes immediately, even though fixing them when the ground is wet is far from optimal.

He added that city workers have their hands full these days — they’re just finishing their latest snow removal operation.

READ MORE: Montreal’s transit authority allows homeless to take refuge from winter cold

“Fixing potholes should be done when you have dry asphalt. At the same time, we have many things to do. We have to spread sand and salt and be ready for the [upcoming] snow storm,” Sabourin said.

The city is encouraging anyone who sees a pothole to call 311 to report it — or use the new Montreal app.

“You can take a picture of the pothole, send the information to the city and we’ll do a personalized follow-up with you and let you know when the pothole is fixed,” he told Global News.

Transports Quebec says it has crews patrolling the highways 24/7.

Workers report potholes, which are patched when the weather conditions permit.

READ MORE: Montreal police help deliver baby at home during winter storm

The organization says drivers can pursue compensation by filing a report on the website.

Uber driver Mario Cinotti said he decided not to report his incident to authorities.

“I know other drivers who have reported them, and I still don’t see them getting fixed,” he said.