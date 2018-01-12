Winter storm warning in Greater Montreal area

Hazardous winter conditions are expected to descend on the Greater Montreal area, bringing a winter storm warning.

The warning is in effect for:

Châteauguay – La Prairie

Laval

Longueuil – Varennes

Montreal island

Environment Canada explained drastic changes in temperature, as well as freezing rain and snow, are expected over the next 24 hours.

The rain will change to freezing rain Friday evening, before turning to ice pellets and snow as temperature drop drastically overnight.

About 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall.

“Snow will intensify on Saturday and will be accompanied by brisk northwesterly winds, giving local blowing snow,” the organization explained.

The accumulating snow is expected to make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots slippery and icy.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada stated.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.