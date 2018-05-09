La Loche being revictimized due to lack of support: judge

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province needs to do more to help those victimized by the La Loche school shooting.

Moe made his comments Tuesday after the judge sentenced a young man to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The shooter was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed two brothers at a home before going to the local high school and killing a teacher and a teacher’s aide.

Judge Janet McIvor said the killing spree has left a mark on La Loche, with fewer teachers willing to work in the northern Saskatchewan community.

She also said there has been an increase in suicides and substance abuse.

“It’s a travesty. It’s yet another victimization of all involved. It’s not fair, it’s not right,” McIvor said.

“More help is needed, counselling is needed. And it’s not right that that hasn’t been provided.”

Phyllis Longobardi, who was injured in the shooting, praised the judge for scolding the government.

“Good for her,” Longobardi said from her home in Amherst, N.S., after watching a live stream of the sentencing at her local courthouse.

“The government has done nothing — absolutely nothing — for the community. It’s done nothing for the victims.

“It basically came out with this political line, ‘Oh, we’ll help you.’ And then when nobody’s looking, they take it all away.”

She said she’s heard the same complaints from other victims, families and community members she’s kept in touch with.

And she feels for those in La Loche who may see the shooter again if he returns to the community after he gets parole.

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre said his community needs and deserves the help McIvor highlighted during sentencing.

“Counselling services for sure because we’ve got a lot of people dealing with a traumatic event that occurred,” St. Pierre said outside of court.

Moe said he hasn’t reviewed McIvor’s remarks but says his government needs to do better.

“When we are faced with any type of tragic occurrence here in the province of Saskatchewan, we need to work hard to do better in areas such as La Loche,” he said.

Moe said the government has put in place a Dene teacher education program, which is training people to become educators in the community, and invested in a trades program at the high school.

“But there is more work to do, and it’s not just in northern Saskatchewan,” he said.

