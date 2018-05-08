No one injured after vehicle crashes into Dartmouth home  

There were no injuries after a teenage girl crashed her vehicle into a home in Dartmouth Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the girl missed the left turn onto Lancaster Drive from Angus Drive, went over the curb and into two cars in the driveway.

“One car was pushed into the corner of the house through the garage door, compromising the structure of the home,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Halifax Fire attended the scene along with Halifax police to secure the structure.

Police say the driver was not impaired.