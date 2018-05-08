Lifestyle
Met Gala 2018: The best and nearly blasphemous looks from the annual fashion event

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Rihanna attends 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
The 2018 Met Gala’s theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” left plenty of room for creative interpretations of a religious topic that would undoubtedly veer into dangerously sacrilegious territory. And it didn’t disappoint.

Rihanna, who co-hosted the event along with Donatella Versace, Amal Clooney, and Vogue editor-in-chief and Conde Nast creative director Anna Wintour, was widely regarded as the star of last night’s over-the-top red carpet in a heavily beaded Maison Margiela creation complete with a bejewelled papal mitre.

Perhaps the fact that few (if any) expressed any concern over the pop star’s appropriation of a religious garment is indication of how accepting the public is of her sartorial risks, and in fact, how forgiving they are of the Met Gala’s often controversial themes.

Despite the fact that a number of celebrities have said they prefer to skip out on the gala — Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Demi Lovato, Gwyneth Paltrow — calling the affair “very tedious,” “fake” and “a jerk parade,” this year’s red carpet was as star-studded as ever.

In addition, for perhaps the first time in a number of years, celebrities seemed to run enthusiastically with the theme, making for a red carpet practically aglow with gilded gowns, religious iconography and, in the case of Katy Perry, grandiose wings to rival the angel Gabriel himself.

Here are the most fanciful, pietistic and bordering on blasphemous looks from last night’s 2018 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian in Versace

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton

Chadwick Boseman in Versace

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

Amanda Seyfried in Prada

Donatella Versace in her own design

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn

Rihanna in Maison Margiela

Katy Perry in Versace

Zendaya in Versace

Cardi B in Moschino

Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier

Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana

Jennifer Lopez in Balmain

Lana del Rey and Jared Leto both in Gucci

