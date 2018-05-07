Michael Ryan’s family asking why the Saskatoon man died in police custody

The family of a man who died in Saskatoon police custody wants to know why Michael Ryan wasn’t taken to the hospital instead of a police cell.

In February 2016, officers were called to the corner of 22nd Street and Avenue P after getting eight 911 calls about a man wandering in traffic appearing high.

On the first day of the inquest into the death, Ryan’s brother Cheney Ryan, told reporters the 38-year-old previously had a heart attack and showed symptoms of schizophrenia.

“Being clammy, white and sweating, to me, on Feb. 26 seems quite odd,” he said, adding his brother could have been in medical distress.

Police arrested the man for being intoxicated in public and he was charged with breaching court conditions. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Video played during the inquest showed Ryan repeatedly asking to phone someone as officers forcefully put him in a squad car before taking him to the police detention unit.

Jurors heard how Ryan spent two hours in a police cell, mostly standing at the door. He collapsed and possibly hit his head.

There were no paramedics working in the unit at the time because they were only staffed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was a drug overdose and significant trauma didn’t play a role in the death, according to Det. Sgt. Kyla Hicks with Saskatoon police.

The major crime unite member also noted how a plastic baggy was pulled from Ryan’s mouth after police found him unresponsive in the cell.

The baggy tested positive for cocaine and meth.

She described officers’ actions as “pushing and pulling” to get Ryan into the police cruiser. During the drive, a police officer can be heard on the video asking if Ryan is all right.

A brief detoxification unit used for some people picked up by police would not be applicable for Ryan, according to Hicks, because he was aggressive and had outstanding warrants.

A jury of five is hearing the proceedings and will have the option to deliver recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The inquest is scheduled to last five days, though the presiding coroner said it could conclude before then.