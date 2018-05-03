Inquest into death of Breanna Kannick begins May 14

The government of Saskatchewan is holding an inquest into the death of Breanna Kannick, a 21-year-old woman who passed away in 2015 while being held at White Birch Remand Unit in Regina.

The inquest will begin in Regina on May 14 at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites, 1800 Prince of Wales Dr.

Coroner Alma Wiebe, of Saskatoon, will preside.

Kannick was being held at the White Birch when she was found unresponsive in her cell on Aug. 20, 2015.

Emergency medical services tried to resuscitate her, but were unsuccessful. Kannick was pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., with any remaining start times to be determined by the presiding coroner.

The purpose of an inquest is to provide a public hearing to examine in detail the events surrounding a death. The sworn evidence is heard at the inquest before a jury of six people from the community.

In addition to establishing who died, when and where the individual died, the medical cause of the death and the manner of death, the coroner’s jury typically makes recommendations to prevent similar deaths.