Man wanted on 12 Canada-wide warrants arrested in Nova Scotia

A man wanted on 12 Canada-wide warrants was arrested in Nova Scotia last Friday.

Gordon John Doughty, 61, of Stratford, P.E.I. had warrants for his arrest related to over 30 charges dating back to 2013.

The warrants covered offences committed in P.E.I., New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Doughty was caught after Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a report of shoplifting at a business in Pictou, N.S., shortly after 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they were told the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Later that evening, the suspect was located when RCMP responded to a complaint of a single motor vehicle collision near Pine Tree, N.S.

At the scene, police noted that the vehicle involved in the collision, a 2000 Jaguar S-Type, was stolen from B.C., and the driver was the subject of 12 arrest warrants.

Doughty faces charges of theft, possession of stolen property and several motor vehicle act offences related to the collision in Pine Tree.

He has been remanded in custody and will be appearing in Pictou Provincial Court on Monday.