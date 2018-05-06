Man arrested after early morning single vehicle collision with power pole in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man they say struck a power pole and a fence early on Sunday morning.
Police say that emergency personnel responded to the area of 0-600 block of Herring Cove Road at approximately 7:47 a.m, for reports of a single vehicle motor collision.
When officers arrived they located a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and fence.
The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver and was located by a K9 unit nearby.
Police say the adult male driver will be appearing in court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
