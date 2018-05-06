Crime
May 6, 2018 5:41 pm

Man arrested after early morning single vehicle collision with power pole in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged arrested a man after responding to a single-vehicle-collision on Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man they say struck a power pole and a fence early on Sunday morning.

Police say that emergency personnel responded to the area of 0-600 block of Herring Cove Road at approximately 7:47 a.m, for reports of a single vehicle motor collision.

When officers arrived they located a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and fence.

The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver and was located by a K9 unit nearby.

Police say the adult male driver will be appearing in court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

