Sandbagging machine arrives in Lumby

The provincial sandbagging machine has arrived in Lumby.

The machine can produce more than 1,000 sandbags an hour.

The province also sent 20 firefighters, who will be in the community on Monday and Tuesday. They will help make sandbags, assess last year’s stock and deploy sandbags to protect municipal infrastructure.

READ MORE: Peachland’s Princeton Road reopens after culvert cleared

Lumby and area residents can pick up the filled sandbags across from the Lumby Curling Club (2230 Shields Ave.) and at the Faulkner Avenue site.

An emergency planning specialist will also be on hand to evaluate the situation and offer recommendations.