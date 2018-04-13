Sandbagging supplies available for flood-threatened West Kelowna residents

Anticipating flooding, the City of West Kelowna has put out sand and bags at various locations for residents who want to protect their properties.

· Kinsmen Works Yard – 3170 Shannon Lake Road

· Across the street from the Glenrosa Fire Station on Gates Road

· Across the street from the Rose Valley Fire Station on West Kelowna Road

· 4081 Hitchner Road – road end

· Kinsmen Works Yard driveway

· West Kelowna Yacht Club – 4111 Gellatly Road

Citing an “abundance of caution”, the city closed Rotary Trails Park late last month as a staging site for sandbag supplies.

West Kelowna residents are asked to call the Planning Department at 778-797-8830 before doing any work on waterways or sensitive aquatic areas on their properties.

For advice on proper sandbagging techniques click here.