April 13, 2018 2:02 pm

Sandbagging supplies available for flood-threatened West Kelowna residents

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Sand and bags are available for flood-threatened West Kelowna residents.

Anticipating flooding, the City of West Kelowna has put out sand and bags at various locations for residents who want to protect their properties.

· Kinsmen Works Yard – 3170 Shannon Lake Road
· Across the street from the Glenrosa Fire Station on Gates Road
· Across the street from the Rose Valley Fire Station on West Kelowna Road
· 4081 Hitchner Road – road end
· Kinsmen Works Yard driveway
· West Kelowna Yacht Club – 4111 Gellatly Road

Citing an “abundance of caution”, the city closed Rotary Trails Park late last month as a staging site for sandbag supplies.

West Kelowna residents are asked to call the Planning Department at 778-797-8830 before doing any work on waterways or sensitive aquatic areas on their properties.

For advice on proper sandbagging techniques click here.

