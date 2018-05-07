Canada
May 7, 2018 2:17 pm
Updated: May 7, 2018 2:21 pm

Peachland’s Princeton Road reopens after culvert cleared

By Global News
Blaine Gaffney / Global News
Peachland’s Princeton Road is open again after a small landslide closed it to traffic.

A section of the bank above Princeton Avenue gave way Thursday afternoon, covering part of the road with debris.

Crews worked to clear a 60-metre culvert under the highway, which was plugged with gravel and caused water to run over the highway.

Blaine Gaffney / Global News

Thousands of litres of water are now flowing through the culvert every minute.

