Peachland’s Princeton Road reopens after culvert cleared

Peachland’s Princeton Road is open again after a small landslide closed it to traffic.

A section of the bank above Princeton Avenue gave way Thursday afternoon, covering part of the road with debris.

Crews worked to clear a 60-metre culvert under the highway, which was plugged with gravel and caused water to run over the highway.

Thousands of litres of water are now flowing through the culvert every minute.