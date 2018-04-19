Firefighters descend on south Okanagan to help sandbag flooded communities

More than 50 firefighters from the B.C. Wildfire Service have travelled to the south Okanagan to assist with flood mitigation efforts in the hardest hit communities.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said the Willowbrook and Sportsmens Bowl Road areas have been impacted by high water flows this spring.

The communities are now under a local state of emergency and an evacuation alert remains in effect for 148 properties north of Oliver.

“B.C. Wildfire firefighters have been strengthening sandbag defenses in these locations over the last few days and are working hard to build sandbag reserves in strategic locations,” said a statement from the RDOS.

“As the spring freshet approaches, it will be invaluable to have the extra manpower in place.”

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to remain open as required.

To report flooding or wildfire emergencies, the public is asked to call the EOC at 250-490-4225.

For the latest information on floods and landslides you can go to the RDOS website or Facebook page.

Click here for an up to date map to sand and sand bag locations.

