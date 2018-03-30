Okanagan Similkameen flood preparations expand

More sand and sandbags have been deployed in Okanagan and Similkameen neighbourhoods to assist with flood preparations.

“These are for property owners to set up preventative defenses from water moving onto their property,,” a press release from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) stated Thursday afternoon. “Property owners should monitor their basements and prepare for higher water levels as upland snow continues to melt.”

Osoyoos, rural Osoyoos (Area ‘A’)

Town of Osoyoos: Opposite the Dairy Queen on Main St. in the vacant lot.

Oliver, rural Oliver (Area ‘C’)

Willowbrook: Willowbrook Fire Hall, 3395 Willowbrook Rd

Willowbrook: Corner of Myers Rd and Johnson Cr.

Sportsman Bowl: 124 Sportsman Bowl Rd

Sportsman Bowl: 7841 Hwy 97

Park Rill Rd: 7349 Knight Rd

Island Way: 7165 Island Way Rd

Oliver: Oliver Fire Hall, 369 Similkameen Ave

Okanagan Falls, Kaleden, Twin Lakes (Area ‘D’)

Okanagan Falls: Keogan Park across from 1512 Cedar Street

Twin Lakes: Taggart Crescent and Highway 3A

Naramata (Area ‘E’)

Naramata: Sand and sand bags available at Naramata Fire Hall, 1095 Lower Debeck Rd.

Keremeos, Cawston, Olalla (south Similkameen)

Keremeos: Hwy 3A and 1st Avenue

An up to date map link to sand and sand bag locations: https://goo.gl/c8uQSc

The Emergency Operations Centre for the Okanagan-Similkameen region will be open during business hours on March 30, Good Friday, and can be reached at 250-490-4225 or the RDOS website www.rdos.bc.ca or Facebook.