Wounded Quebec City mosque worshippers urge Trudeau to ban assault weapons

Wounded worshippers and family members of those killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to outlaw assault weapons.

In a letter Monday to Trudeau, more than 75 people express dismay that the Liberal government’s firearms bill does not ban assault rifles like the one carried by mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.

Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

Bissonnette began his January 2017 rampage with a .223-calibre Small Arms VZ58 Sporter rifle, which is legal, along with two illegal 30-cartridge magazines.

When the rifle jammed on the first shot, he turned to a handgun and five 10-bullet magazines.

The letter asks how much worse the carnage could have been had Bissonnette’s rifle not malfunctioned.

