Ontario election 2018: Vaughan—Woodbridge riding

Voters in Vaughan—Woodbridge head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Steven Del Duca (incumbent)

PC: Michael Tibollo

NDP: Sandra Lozano

Green: Michael DiPasquale

Geography

A riding which encompasses both the City of Vaughan and York Region, this district is bordered by Major Mackenzie Drive West to the north, Highway 50 to the east, Highway 400 to the west and Steeles Avenue West to the south.

History

The riding previously represented Vaughan but was dissolved into three ridings for the 2018 election: Dufferin—Caledon, King—Vaughan and Vaughan—Woodbridge. Liberal MPP Steven Del Duca, who has held the seat since 2012, is seeking re-election.