Crime
May 7, 2018 1:43 pm

Dartmouth motorcyclist clocked at 100 km/hr over speed limit

By Clara Nishida Global News

An RCMP badge is pictured.

RCMP
A A

A Dartmouth man was arrested on Saturday after police clocked a motorcycle driving 100km/hr over the speed limit.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the motorcycle was observed driving on Hwy. 102 near Shubenacadie, N.S., at a speed of 210 km/h.

READ MORE: Halifax taxi driver ‘free to go’ after sexual assault charges dropped

The Mounties say a 27-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., was charged for stunting and received a $2,422.50 fine.

The 27-year-old’s licence was suspended immediately and the motorcycle was confiscated by the police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dartmouth
Fine
Highway 102
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Shubenacadie
Speeding
stunting
Suspended Licence
Ticket

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News