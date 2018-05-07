Dartmouth motorcyclist clocked at 100 km/hr over speed limit
A Dartmouth man was arrested on Saturday after police clocked a motorcycle driving 100km/hr over the speed limit.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the motorcycle was observed driving on Hwy. 102 near Shubenacadie, N.S., at a speed of 210 km/h.
The Mounties say a 27-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., was charged for stunting and received a $2,422.50 fine.
The 27-year-old’s licence was suspended immediately and the motorcycle was confiscated by the police.
