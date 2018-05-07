Halifax taxi driver ‘free to go’ after sexual assault charges dropped

The Crown says a sexual assault charge against a Halifax taxi driver was dropped because there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

Farset Mohammad’s judge-alone trial, in relation to an alleged sexual assault in a cab in downtown Halifax in 2015, was scheduled to begin in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Monday.

But Crown lawyer Kim McOnie told Justice Timothy Gabriel they would not be calling evidence in the case.

The judge then told Mohammad, who was sitting in the public gallery, that the sexual assault charge against him had been dismissed and he was “free to go.”

Outside of court, McOnie said the Crown determined there was no realistic prospect of conviction, based on a combination of factors.

A number of Halifax taxi drivers have faced allegations of sexual assault in recent years.