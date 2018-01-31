Canada
January 31, 2018 1:59 pm

New trial ordered for Bassam Al-Rawi, Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for Bassam Al-Rawi, a former Halifax cab driver who was acquitted of sexually assaulting a passenger.

File/ Global News
A A

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a former Halifax taxi driver who was found not guilty of sexually assaulting an intoxicated female passenger.

Bassam Al-Rawi was charged in May 2015 after a Halifax Regional Police officer found a young woman passed out and partially naked in the back seat of his cab.

READ MORE: Appeal of Halifax cab driver’s acquittal moving ahead as legal documents served

Al-Rawi was acquitted in March 2017 when Judge Gregory Lenehan said “clearly, a drunk can consent.” The decision made national headlines and prompted protests and calls for Lenehan’s removal as a trial judge.

The Crown appealed the acquittal last November.

WATCH: Protests planned in Halifax over Judge Gregory Lenehan’s sexual assault decision


Story continues below

In its unanimous decision released on Wednesday, the court of appeal said the trial judge discounted the “substantial body of circumstantial evidence of lack of consent or capacity to consent.”

It also noted that the comment, “Clearly, a drunk can consent,” is legally correct but that the judge erred in law when he equated incapacity only with unconsciousness.

Under the law, the Crown was obligated to prove the complainant was not capable of understanding the nature of the sexual act.

READ MORE: Groups call for removal of ‘drunks can consent’ judge in Nova Scotia

The woman, who was found unconscious in the cab, told police she couldn’t remember what happened.

During Bassam Al-Rawi’s trial, an expert testified that the young woman was extremely intoxicated after drinking five draught beers, two tequila shots and one vodka-cranberry drink while at a downtown bar.

With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
A drunk can consent
Al-Rawi
Bassam Al-Rawi
Cab Sexual Assault
Halifax
Judge Gregory Lenehan
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Court of Appeal
Sexual Assault
Taxi sexual assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News