New trial ordered for Bassam Al-Rawi, Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a former Halifax taxi driver who was found not guilty of sexually assaulting an intoxicated female passenger.

Bassam Al-Rawi was charged in May 2015 after a Halifax Regional Police officer found a young woman passed out and partially naked in the back seat of his cab.

Al-Rawi was acquitted in March 2017 when Judge Gregory Lenehan said “clearly, a drunk can consent.” The decision made national headlines and prompted protests and calls for Lenehan’s removal as a trial judge.

The Crown appealed the acquittal last November.

In its unanimous decision released on Wednesday, the court of appeal said the trial judge discounted the “substantial body of circumstantial evidence of lack of consent or capacity to consent.”

It also noted that the comment, “Clearly, a drunk can consent,” is legally correct but that the judge erred in law when he equated incapacity only with unconsciousness.

Under the law, the Crown was obligated to prove the complainant was not capable of understanding the nature of the sexual act.

The woman, who was found unconscious in the cab, told police she couldn’t remember what happened.

During Bassam Al-Rawi’s trial, an expert testified that the young woman was extremely intoxicated after drinking five draught beers, two tequila shots and one vodka-cranberry drink while at a downtown bar.

