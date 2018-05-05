Scholarship unveiled in memory of Humboldt Broncos crash victim Tyler Bieber

The Western Academy Broadcasting College in Saskatoon has unveiled the Tyler Bieber memorial scholarship, named after the late Humboldt Broncos play-by-play announcer.

Tyler Bieber, 29, was in his first year with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) club when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck.

READ MORE: Broadcasters offering voices to Humboldt Broncos

The tragic collision north of Tisdale on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff — including Bieber’s — on their way to a playoff game. Thirteen others were injured.

The Western Academy of Broadcasting College in #yxe has unveiled the Tyler Bieber Memorial Scholarship, named after the late #HumboldtBroncos play by play announcer. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/0YFQpvZytx — Ryan Kessler (@RyanKGlobal) May 4, 2018

The $10,000 award will be handed out yearly to one or multiple students who aspire to be sportscasters.

“There was so much outpouring of goodness from around the world — the funding campaigns and the people who have had such compassion,” Western Academy director Don Scott said at the Saskatoon Inn on Friday.

“Tyler Bieber is a Saskatchewan boy. We’re a Saskatchewan broadcast training program. It was a natural fit.”

WATCH: Humboldt Broncos announcer Tyler Bieber laid to rest

Organizers said the scholarship comes with the blessing of Bieber’s family.

The 29-year-old Humboldt native was also a coach and involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program.