Canada
May 5, 2018 4:52 pm

Canada working to play a leadership role in Rohingya crisis: Chrystia Freeland

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Canada urged to grant Rohingya refugee status

A A

Canada’s top diplomat says her trip to Bangladesh shows that Canada is establishing a leadership role in the region and making an effort to hear what Rohingya refugees have to say.

Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says those are two of the recommendations laid out in a report on the ongoing Rohingya crisis by Bob Rae, Canada’s special envoy to Myanmar.

READ MORE: Canada should grant refugee status to persecuted Rohingyas, Bob Rae says

Rae’s report outlines 17 recommendations, including accepting Rohingya asylum-seekers and spending $150 million a year on humanitarian efforts.


Story continues below

Freeland says the federal government has already taken steps towards some of those recommendations, and her presence in Bangladesh shows Canada’s commitment to becoming a world leader in the crisis.

READ MORE: Rohingya refugees injured after elephant tramples through camp

Roughly 700,000 ethnic Rohingya _ a Muslim people inhabiting western Myanmar _ have fled to Bangladesh since last year to escape what the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.

Freeland adds that the Rohingya community in Canada has said they want to be reunited with their families who are in refugee camps _ but taking in refugees is something the government has to look in to.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bob Rae
Bob Rae Rohingya crisis
Canada report Rohingya crisis
Chrystia Freeland
Chrystia Freeland Canada Rohingya
Chrystia Freeland Rohingya
Rohingya crisis
Rohingya crisis Bob Rae
Rohingya crisis Canada
Rohingya crisis Canada report
Rohingya Crisis Myanmar
Rohingya muslim

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News