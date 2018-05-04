Man, woman face trafficking charges after meth seized during traffic stop

A man and woman in their 30s are facing charges after methamphetamine was seized from their vehicle in Springhill, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the vehicle was pulled over on South Street on April 26.

Police say the traffic stop was the result of an investigation by the Cumberland County Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Springhill RCMP.

The two people in the vehicle were arrested and methamphetamine was found inside, police say.

Amanda Lee Noiles, 32, is facing charges of methamphetamine trafficking, two counts of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of failure to attend court and breach of bail conditions.

Travis Ivan Rushton, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both have been released and are scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court at a later date.