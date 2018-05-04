Tentative trial date set for man charged in Edmonton U-Haul rampage

A tentative trial date has been set for a man charged with attempted murder after an Edmonton police officer was attacked.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces 12 charges, including a new one of aggravated assault, related to the attack outside Commonwealth Stadium last September.

Sharif appeared via video link in Court of Queen’s Bench on Friday after waiving a preliminary hearing and choosing to go directly to trial.

Court heard a trial has tentatively been set for 20 days starting on Oct. 15, 2019.

The date will have to be confirmed because Sharif is expected to change lawyers.

He has not entered a plea and struggled to understand court proceedings after a Somali interpreter didn’t show up.

Some of the charges stem from a police pursuit of a speeding cube van that hit and injured four pedestrians in downtown Edmonton hours after the police officer was attacked.