Man charged in Edmonton U-Haul rampage expected to enter plea

The man charged in the September 2017 Edmonton attacks will be back in court Wednesday to enter a plea after undergoing two psychiatric assessments.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is charged with five counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving in an attack on an Edmonton police officer. Four people were injured when they were hit with a U-Haul truck.

The case was delayed a month because at his last court date in February, he had yet to undergo his second mental health assessment at Alberta Hospital. That one would determine whether Sharif should be found not criminally responsible, due to his state of mind at the time of the Sept. 30 offence.

His first psychiatric assessment, carried out in December and January, determined he was fit to stand trial as he could understand the legal proceedings and give directions to his lawyer.

Sharif was charged after a series of events on Sept. 30. It started when a speeding car rammed through a police barrier directing traffic for an Edmonton Eskimo game, sending Edmonton Police Service Const. Mike Chernyk flying five metres through the air. The driver got out of the Chevrolet Malibu and began stabbing the officer.

A few hours later in downtown Edmonton, four pedestrians were hit and injured by a U-Haul cube van being pursued by police on Jasper Avenue. The incident ended when the van crashed.

Sharif is a Somali refugee who came to Canada in 2012 and had been on police radar for a few years. He is married and his wife lives in Africa. He has no dependent children in his care.

