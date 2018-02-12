Edmonton U-Haul rampage suspect making court appearance

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is scheduled to be back in court Monday morning after two psychiatric assessments.

Sharif is facing five counts of attempted murder in an Edmonton attack last fall.

In November, a judge agreed with Sharif’s lawyer that the 30-year-old’s mental health should be reviewed, so the accused was ordered to undergo two psychiatric assessments.

A month later, court heard he had yet to be seen because there was a critical bed shortage at Alberta Hospital.

In January, Sharif was found fit to stand trial after the first part of the mental health assessment was complete.

“The first part of the assessment is that he is fit in the sense that he undertands what is going on, he understands the proceedings, he understands the jeopardy he is in and basically everything around the proceedings as they are as of today,” Sharif’s lawyer Karanpal Aujla said on Jan. 12.

The second assessment evaluates a person’s mental state at the time of the offence to find out whether Sharif could be found criminally responsible in the case. That assessment is expected to have been completed prior to Monday’s court appearance.

