Crime
May 4, 2018 1:55 pm
Updated: May 4, 2018 2:01 pm

Break-in at illegal London dispensary prompts search, seizure of $90K in marijuana

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police seized more than $90,000 in marijuana items from a Richmond Row dispensary.

via the London Police Service
A A

London police officers have seized over $90,000 in marijuana products after the investigation of a break-in prompted a search warrant at an illegal dispensary.

READ MORE: London Police seize more than $30,000 worth of marijuana in drug bust

According to police, a break-in on Richmond Row just south of the train tracks was reported to officers just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 29.

When officers arrived, a suspect dropped $25,740 worth of marijuana and fled the scene.

READ MORE: Charge laid against London marijuana dispensary employee

The investigation into the break-in is ongoing, but the incident prompted police to execute a search warrant at the dispensary and resulted in the seizure of what the suspect dropped in addition to THC-infused body oil, vaporizing oil, massage oil, bath bombs, fudge, face masks, and gummies as well as marijuana shake and bud, THC pills, and cannabis resin.

In total, police seized $90,650 worth of drugs and roughly $5,000 in cash.

A Toronto man, 22, has been charged with three counts of drug possession and breach by way of warrant.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
break and enter london
illegal dispensary
London Police
Marijuana
Marijuana Dispensary
pot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News