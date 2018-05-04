Break-in at illegal London dispensary prompts search, seizure of $90K in marijuana

London police officers have seized over $90,000 in marijuana products after the investigation of a break-in prompted a search warrant at an illegal dispensary.

According to police, a break-in on Richmond Row just south of the train tracks was reported to officers just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 29.

When officers arrived, a suspect dropped $25,740 worth of marijuana and fled the scene.

The investigation into the break-in is ongoing, but the incident prompted police to execute a search warrant at the dispensary and resulted in the seizure of what the suspect dropped in addition to THC-infused body oil, vaporizing oil, massage oil, bath bombs, fudge, face masks, and gummies as well as marijuana shake and bud, THC pills, and cannabis resin.

In total, police seized $90,650 worth of drugs and roughly $5,000 in cash.

A Toronto man, 22, has been charged with three counts of drug possession and breach by way of warrant.