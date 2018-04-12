London Police seize more than $30,000 worth of marijuana in drug bust

London police have charged two Londoners after seizing more than $30,000 worth of marijuana in an investigation.

The London Police Service, assisted by the RCMP and OPP, searched homes on Wateroak Drive and Adelaide Street North on Thursday.

Police say they seized 3,160 grams of marijuana, valued at $31,640, as well as $445 in Canadian Currency and $5,200 in Yuan (equivalent to approximately $1,000 in Canadian Currency).

According to police, additional cell phones and debt lists were also collected.

Police have charged a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of London, with possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both are scheduled to appear in London court later Thursday.

If you have any information into this case, you can call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).