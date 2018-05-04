Man wanted for 1st-degree murder in Toronto apartment stabbing arrested in Vancouver

A suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man at an apartment building in Toronto’s east end has been arrested in Vancouver, police say.

Toronto police said they responded to a call of a stabbing around 8 a.m. on April, 20 at 40 Gordonridge Pl. near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Joel Newby with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 27-year-old Joshua Bewley. Police said the accused, wanted for first-degree murder, was arrested in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Authorities said they are working to extradite the suspect back to Toronto to face his charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.