Crime
May 4, 2018 9:46 am

Man wanted for 1st-degree murder in Toronto apartment stabbing arrested in Vancouver

By Web Producer  Global News

Joshua Bewley, 27, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

Toronto Police Service
A A

A suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man at an apartment building in Toronto’s east end has been arrested in Vancouver, police say.

Toronto police said they responded to a call of a stabbing around 8 a.m. on April, 20 at 40 Gordonridge Pl. near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Joel Newby with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 27-year-old Joshua Bewley. Police said the accused, wanted for first-degree murder, was arrested in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Authorities said they are working to extradite the suspect back to Toronto to face his charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

Joel Newby, 23, identified as victim in fatal stabbing.

Toronto Police Service

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
First Degree Murder
Joel Newby
Joshua Bewley
Suspect Wanted
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Police
vancouver police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News