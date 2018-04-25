Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal east-end Toronto stabbing
Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man at an apartment building in the city’s east end.
Police said they responded to a call of a stabbing around 8 a.m. on April, 20 at 40 Gordonridge Pl. near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and located a man, identified as Joel Newby, with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police on Wednesday said the suspect, identified as Joshua Bewley, is wanted for first-degree murder.
Authorities said the man is described as six-feet-one-inch to six-feet-two-inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and dark-coloured pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
