April 25, 2018 11:22 am

Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal east-end Toronto stabbing

By Web Producer  Global News

Joshua Bewley, 27, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man at an apartment building in the city’s east end.

Police said they responded to a call of a stabbing around 8 a.m. on April, 20 at 40 Gordonridge Pl. near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man, identified as Joel Newby, with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Wednesday said the suspect, identified as Joshua Bewley, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Authorities said the man is described as six-feet-one-inch to six-feet-two-inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and dark-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

Joel Newby, 23, identified as victim in fatal stabbing.

Toronto Police Service

