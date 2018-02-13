Toronto man accused of slashing man’s throat wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Toronto police are asking for help finding a man accused of slashing another man’s throat in an alleged attempted murder.
They say the incident happened in mid-January, when a 27-year-old man was in a home with another man, who he knew.
They say that for unknown reasons, the second man approached the first with a knife and allegedly slashed his throat.
Police say the 27-year-old was taken to hospital and his injuries were treated.
Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Andy Metawabin of Toronto.
He is wanted for one count of attempted murder, and one of possession of a weapon.
