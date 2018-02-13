Crime
February 13, 2018 11:17 am

Toronto man accused of slashing man’s throat wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Staff The Canadian Press

Andy Metatawabin, 30, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder, police say.

Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto police are asking for help finding a man accused of slashing another man’s throat in an alleged attempted murder.

They say the incident happened in mid-January, when a 27-year-old man was in a home with another man, who he knew.

They say that for unknown reasons, the second man approached the first with a knife and allegedly slashed his throat.

Police say the 27-year-old was taken to hospital and his injuries were treated.

Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Andy Metawabin of Toronto.

He is wanted for one count of attempted murder, and one of possession of a weapon.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andy Metawabin
Andy Metawabin canada wide warrant
attempted murder toronto
Canada-Wide Warrant
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News