Crime
May 4, 2018 1:31 am

Man in critical condition after police respond to reported stabbing in north Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

Police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after police responded to a report of a stabbing on Edmonton’s north side Thursday night.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of 122 Avenue and 83 Street at about 9 p.m., police said. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

According to police, a person of interest has been identified but no arrests have been made.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing but police said the incident is “not believed to be random” and they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
122 Avenue
83 Street
Crime
Edmonton
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News