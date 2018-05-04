Man in critical condition after police respond to reported stabbing in north Edmonton

Police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after police responded to a report of a stabbing on Edmonton’s north side Thursday night.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of 122 Avenue and 83 Street at about 9 p.m., police said. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

According to police, a person of interest has been identified but no arrests have been made.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing but police said the incident is “not believed to be random” and they do not believe there is any risk to public safety.