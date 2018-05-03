Murder charge laid after man stabbed during 2015 attempted robbery in Edmonton

A 46-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Randy Evans, 54, in what Edmonton police believe was an attempted robbery.

Evans was stabbed and was found lying outside the Aurora Hotel on May 20, 2015. At the time, investigators thought he’d been involved in an altercation.

He was taken to hospital but died several days later. An autopsy determined he died from a stab wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

“Following a lengthy investigation, Richard William Rockey has been charged with first-degree murder,” Edmonton police said in a news release Thursday.

Rockey was arrested by Edmonton homicide detectives in Vancouver on April 27 with the help of Vancouver police.

He has since been brought back to Edmonton and remanded.