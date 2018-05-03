Canada
May 3, 2018 10:39 pm
Updated: May 3, 2018 10:44 pm

Trudeau and South Korean president Moon discuss Toronto van attack, North Korea

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau crosses himself as he visits a memorial wall with Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette (left) and Mayor John Tory (right) before attending a vigil for the victims of the van attack in Toronto, April 29, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to South Korean President Moon Jae-In after people of Korean heritage were killed and injured in the van attack in Toronto on April 23.

Story continues below

Trudeau “expressed his deep sorrow to President Moon Jae-In” in a Thursday evening phone call, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

READ MORE: These are the victims of the Toronto van attack

South Korean student Ji Hun Kim was killed in the attack, which police say was perpetrated by Alek Minassian; two other Toronto residents who had Korean heritage, So He Chung and Chul Min “Eddie” Kang, also died in the attack.

Three of the injured also hailed from a Korean background, according to Korean Canadian Cultural Association president Daniel Lee.

READ MORE: Canadian aircraft lands in Japan ahead of mission to monitor North Korean smuggling

Trudeau and Moon also discussed the “positive developments on the Korean Peninsula,” including the historic inter-Korean summit, read the PMO statement.

The Canadian military revealed last week that it is partaking in a multi-national effort to monitor North Korean maritime smuggling, with the Royal Canadian Air Force contributing a patrol aircraft and 40 personnel towards the mission.

— With files from Nick Westoll

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
inter-Korean summit
Justin Trudeau
Kim Jong-Un
Moon Jae-in
North Korea
North Korea denuclearization
South Korea
Toronto Van Attack
trudeau
Van Attack
Yonge and Finch

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News