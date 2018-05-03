Trudeau and South Korean president Moon discuss Toronto van attack, North Korea

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered his condolences to South Korean President Moon Jae-In after people of Korean heritage were killed and injured in the van attack in Toronto on April 23.

Trudeau “expressed his deep sorrow to President Moon Jae-In” in a Thursday evening phone call, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

South Korean student Ji Hun Kim was killed in the attack, which police say was perpetrated by Alek Minassian; two other Toronto residents who had Korean heritage, So He Chung and Chul Min “Eddie” Kang, also died in the attack.

Three of the injured also hailed from a Korean background, according to Korean Canadian Cultural Association president Daniel Lee.

Trudeau and Moon also discussed the “positive developments on the Korean Peninsula,” including the historic inter-Korean summit, read the PMO statement.

The Canadian military revealed last week that it is partaking in a multi-national effort to monitor North Korean maritime smuggling, with the Royal Canadian Air Force contributing a patrol aircraft and 40 personnel towards the mission.

— With files from Nick Westoll