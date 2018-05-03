B.C. Premier says no immediate relief coming for people at the pumps

Don’t expect the B.C. government to cure your gas pump pain anytime soon. B.C. Premier John Horgan said on Thursday that his government didn’t cause the sky-high gas prices and it’s not up to them to artificially lower the prices by providing relief to drivers.

“The gas prices were on the rise far before our government was sworn in. The impact of our government is a one penny increase through the carbon tax” said Horgan. “The relief will come when oil sector rationalizes its supply chain.”

The B.C. government was criticized for increasing the carbon tax by $5 a tonne on April 1, a move Horgan says only increased gas by one cent a litre. On Thursday, many drivers were paying $1.60 per litre in Metro Vancouver while drivers in Victoria were paying $1.52 per litre.

Horgan says he has been working with Washington state Governor Jay Inslee on a possible solution and they are “continuing to work on that.” The B.C. premier has floated the idea of more refineries in Canada that could help increase the supply in the market and drive down prices. He also mentioned there are various factors out of his control that led to the record-breaking gas prices.

“What we have now is there was a reduction in output at the Burnaby refinery because of maintenance, there was a change of ownership as well, that is now coming back on stream that will relieve pressure somewhat,” said Horgan. “Washington refineries, also pivotal to supply here on Vancouver Island and on the Mainland, have also bee under maintenance.”

The B.C. Liberals have launched an online campaign encouraging people to send pictures of their gas pumps after they fill up. MLA Jas Johal posted a video on Wednesday that showed the politician paid $98.78 to fill his vehicle’s tank.

“Every taxpayer should be doing this so finally the government understands enough is enough,” said Johal on the video.