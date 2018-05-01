Scott Thompson: Energy hypocrisy costs B.C. and eventually all Canadians

Beautiful British Columbia has been in the news a lot lately, largely due to its ongoing fight with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Alberta government, by delaying the already approved twinning of the Kinder Morgan pipeline from northern Alberta to the southern Pacific coast.

B.C. and Alberta are at loggerheads for not allowing Alberta to get its oil resources to market, despite B.C. having the largest coal port in North America, allowing it to do so.

WATCH ABOVE: How high will gas prices go?

When Canada gets its natural resources to market, the entire country benefits. Trudeau says he is determined to make it happen.

Now for its efforts, or delays, B.C. has earned another distinction, having the highest gas prices in all of North America. British Colombians are learning first hand the cost of their environmental hypocrisy.

READ MORE: Vancouver gas prices just broke a North American record set in LA in 2008

Some in B.C. may be proud of $1.60 per litre gasoline, and a $2 million dollar price tag for an average Vancouver home. Unfortunately, you have to be part of the elite to afford those prices.

How do you make that kind of coin hugging trees?

Someone is making money, and it’s certainly not the average Canadian.