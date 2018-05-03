Manitoba RCMP investigate fatal car crash south of Ashern

A woman has died after an early morning crash near Ashern, Man.

Ashern and Lundar RCMP were called at around 2:30 a.m. May 3 to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 at Auction Mart Road.

Officers arrived to find an SUV rolled over in a ditch.

The driver, a 42-year-old woman from Powerview, had been thrown from the car. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

A passenger, a 53-year-old man from Hollow Water First Nation, was not injured.

Investigators said the driver had not been wearing a seat belt. They believe alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

Ashern is located almost 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.