‘He could have died’: Manitoba RCMP tweet video of distracted driver

RCMP shared shocking video on social media Tuesday of a collision at a Manitoba highway intersection.

The video footage shows a motorcyclist being hit by a semi-truck. Witnesses said the semi driver was on his cell phone.

According to the tweet the crash happened April 24 at Oak Bluff, the intersection of Highway 3 and the Perimeter.

He could have died. Thankfully, the motorcyclist only received minor injuries after this collision. Several witnesses saw the 50yo semi driver on his phone in the intersection – he’s charged w distracted driving & running the red = $406. #TrafficTues #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/4zbjKdowla — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 1, 2018

The dash-cam video shows the motorcycle waiting at a red light at the intersection.

As the traffic signal changes to green, the motorcycle proceeds through the intersection.

The video then shows a semi-truck heading in the other direction that should have stopped for the red light did not, and smashes into the motorcycle.

Luckily, the driver was able to walk away from the crash.

Police have been using social media in their ongoing efforts to curb dangerous driving.