May 3, 2018 4:27 pm

Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing teen girl

By Reporter  CJOB
Winnipeg Police are looking for missing teenager Daveena Kissack.

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teen.

Daveena Kissack was last seen April 27 in Winnipeg’s North End.

The 17-year-old is described as 5’5″ with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kissack has a piercing on the bridge of her nose between her eyes. She was wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants and white flip flops when she was spotted last Friday.

Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.

Global News