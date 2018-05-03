Winnipeg police ask for help finding missing teen girl

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teen.

Daveena Kissack was last seen April 27 in Winnipeg’s North End.

#Missing Persons: Daveena KISSACK, 17-years-old, last seen in the North End on April 27th.https://t.co/W5YVgyjhX2 pic.twitter.com/TFm7QHKuWR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 3, 2018

The 17-year-old is described as 5’5″ with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kissack has a piercing on the bridge of her nose between her eyes. She was wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants and white flip flops when she was spotted last Friday.

Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers.