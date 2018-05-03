Toronto man charged with harassment of female Peterborough realtors

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Provincial police say a Toronto man faces charges after female real estate agents in the Peterborough, Ont., area received inappropriate and unwanted text messages and phone calls.

OPP say the calls were made over the past three months.

They say a 54-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday. Mario Nelson Diniz is charged with seven counts of harassing communications and failure to comply with a probation order.

Investigators are also asking for the public’s assistance.

They’re appealing to anyone who has received unwanted harassing messages from a number beginning with 647-284 to contact Peterborough OPP.