Land sale means expansion for Mohawk College, new affordable housing downtown

A three-party agreement has been reached that will lead to hundreds of new affordable housing units in downtown Hamilton and expansion of Mohawk College’s Fennell Campus.

It is the culmination of a process that started three years ago when the province declared the former Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital lands on Fennell Avenue to be surplus to its needs.

The city, through the efforts of Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead, purchased the sprawling mountain brow property and then transferred the majority of it to Mohawk College at a cost of $9.5 million.

The proceeds of the land sale will be used to build a pair of residential towers, up to 30 per cent of the units geared to addressing an affordable housing crisis, at a property that the city owns at 191 York Boul.

Ancaster Dundas Flamborough Westdale Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin stresses that “the good that’s going to come from this is immense.”

He adds that Community Living, which currently operates out of the location, will be offered the chance to stay as part of the new development.

Whitehead says the project is a “slam dunk,” in terms of moving forward with the needs of each of the partners.

Paul Johnson, Hamilton’s general manager of Healthy and Safe Communities, hopes to have detailed plans in front of city council in “a matter of months.”

Mohawk College, meantime, is developing plans for the former hospital lands as it looks to expand the footprint of its main campus.

College president Ron McKerlie stresses that “we are growing so fast, we just need space and facilities.”

He adds that they’ve set aside $9 million to restore Century Manor, an 1876 heritage building which stands on the property and is a popular site for ghost tours, possibly for use as a student residence.