Details expected Thursday on future of Hamilton’s former psychiatric hospital lands

A plan is coming together for 21 acres of former psychiatric hospital land across the street from Mohawk College’s Fennell Campus.

City council has approved the “potential acquisition” of those lands after negotiating with the province and the college, which has voiced an interest in using them to meet its student housing needs.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead says he sees the outcome as a “win, win, win,” adding that details will be revealed during a news conference on Thursday morning.

The province, which is selling the land, the City of Hamilton and Mohawk College are all expected to be part of the announcement.

Whitehead notes that it’s the end of a three-year process, during which the community has made it clear it wants continued “institutional-type uses” at the Fennell Avenue site.

There is also a heritage building, known as Century Manor, on the property.