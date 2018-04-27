Politics
April 27, 2018 4:31 pm

Development charge rebates aim to stimulate rental housing construction

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin was joined by Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger as he promoted the provincial government's plan to stimulate rental housing construciton.

Ken Mann
A A

The provincial government is highlighting a program that is expected to result in more affordable rental housing in Hamilton.

Flamborough Ancaster Dundas Westdale Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin announced funding on Friday morning that will allow Hamilton and 12 other municipalities to provide development charge rebates for those who build high-rise, mid-rise and townhouse rentals.

READ MORE: East Hamilton tenants plan rent strike for May 1


Story continues below

McMeekin stresses that participating communities were selected based on need, adding that Hamilton ranked third when considering a list of factors.

Those include a 6,000-person wait list for affordable housing, low vacancy rates and the 23 per cent poverty rate among children in the city.

READ MORE: Consultant says Hamilton rental housing solutions require collaboration

He adds that such incentives are crucial since rentals make up only six per cent of housing built in Ontario over the past two decades.

The initiative is part of the Wynne government’s Fair Housing Plan, a package of 16 measures to help more people find an affordable place to call home, while bringing stability to the real estate market.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton housing wait list
Hamilton rental housing
Ontario Fair Housing Plan
Ontario rental housing
Ted McMeekin
Wynne Government

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News