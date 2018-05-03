Canada
May 3, 2018

Body of missing B.C. man found in Banff National Park

By Online journalist  Global News

RCMP recovered a body in Banff National Park on April 25.

The body of a B.C. man missing since April 2017 has been found in Banff National Park.

RCMP said the body was discovered on April 25 by a hiker near Lake Minnewanka after the area had opened for the season.

The Alberta medical examiner confirmed through the use of dental records that the body was that of the missing man, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

RCMP said the cause of death remains unknown, but have ruled the death not suspicious.

The missing man’s family has been notified and the investigation continues, RCMP said.

