Thorsby RCMP ask for help finding snowmobiler who went missing in central Alberta

The RCMP is asking the public for help as they try to locate an overdue snowmobiler last seen in the Wizard Lake area, southeast of Thorsby, Alta.

On Sunday, police said Donald Meadows, 52, was snowmobiling with a friend on Saturday when the two became separated.

“When Mr. Meadows did not return to the designated meeting point police were contacted,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Mr. Meadows was last seen on the south end of Wizard Lake.

“Efforts have been made using a police helicopter with negative results.”

Meadows is about six-foot-one and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black snowsuit and helmet. According to Mounties, Meadows is an experienced snowmobiler who is familiar with the area where he was last seen.

Wizard Lake is located about 65 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Anyone with information on Meadows’ whereabouts is asked to call the Thorsby RCMP detachment at 780.789.3950.