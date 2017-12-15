RCMP say missing Alberta man may be travelling to Victoria or Toronto

Canmore, Alta. RCMP have received information that lead them to believe a missing man may be travelling to Victoria B.C., or Toronto, Ont.

Vernon “Allan” Pickard has been missing since late November, and was last seen on Dec. 1 in Canmore when he checked out of the hotel and has not been in contact with friends or family since.

Police have received many tips about where Pickard might be but they do not know his current location.

Pickard is described as Caucasian, 53 years old, 5’2”, 110 lbs, bald with blue eyes.

The most recent photo available of Pickard is from 2011.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.