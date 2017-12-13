Missing teen from New Westminster has history of disappearing

Fhionna McCormick is a missing 18-year-old who has a history of walking away from home.

Global has previously reported on her missing three times in 2012.

New Westminster Police have asked the public to help find McCormick, who was last seen in New Westminster on Nov. 28, although there was an unconfirmed sighting of her on Dec. 11 in the Downtown Eastside.

McCormick is described by police as 5’8”, around 110 lbs, with green eyes and long brown-and-purple hair. She has a broken right arm, which is in a sling.

“We are concerned for Fhionna’s well-being, as she is said to have addiction issues,” Sgt. Jeff Scott, media relations officer at New Westminster Police, said in a statement.

Anyone who sees McCormick is asked to contact local police.