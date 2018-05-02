Calgary Stampeders’ Roy Finch putting football career on hold indefinitely

Calgary Stampeders running back and kick returner Roy Finch announced Wednesday that he is putting his football career on hold indefinitely and will not be reporting to the team’s training camp.

“I am focusing on my mental, physical and spiritual health along with accepting my role in the current legal proceedings,” Finch said in a news release Wednesday. “I am grateful for the support of family and friends and look forward to returning to my Calgary family in July if granted the opportunity.”

Finch was arrested in Oklahoma in April for alleged assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana and other charges.

The team has placed Finch on the retired list.

“Roy has entered a program in Oklahoma to help him deal with personal matters and any pending legal processes will begin after that time,” Stampeders’ president and general manager John Hufnagel said. “We continue to wish Roy the best and hope to be able to provide more information in July.”