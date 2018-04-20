Former Calgary Stampeder designing safer lacrosse equipment for kids

A couple of years ago, former Calgary Stampeder offensive lineman Jeff Pilon was watching his son play lacrosse and noticed kids getting hurt, especially in the neck area.

It launched an 18-month project that lead to him becoming the president of his own lacrosse equipment company.

“While brainstorming, we came up with some shoulder pads with neck protection for kids,” Pilon said.

“From there, it’s snowballed into a full line of lacrosse gear.”

Pilon runs Jukebox Lacrosse. He says kids try and “Juke” each other out in “box” lacrosse and the name Jukebox was a natural fit.

Right now, his gloves and shafts are being used across the province while neck guards and shoulder pads are in the final stages of testing.

Pilon says it’s been an amazing experience starting his own company.

His advice to current Stampeder players? Always maximize your exposure in the community.

“Every event you do, get a card and when you get a card, you follow up,” Pilon said.

“It’s that connection that once you’ve retired, they actually know who you are.”

Calgary Stampeders kicker Rob Maver is impressed with Pilon’s success.

“When football is no longer there and you no longer identify as a football player, a lot of people struggle with that,” Maver said.

“They forget that we’re people who choose to play football rather than a football player. So whenever I see a player that makes that transition, they navigate it well and find success, I’m very happy for them and I admire that.”