Calgary Stampeders Roy Finch arrested for alleged assault of Oklahoma police officer

Calgary Stampeders running back Roy Finch has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Oklahoma police officer.

Oklahoma County Jail records indicate Finch, 26, was arrested Sunday for assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana and other charges.

Records indicate Finch remained in jail Monday but don’t show if he’s represented by a lawyer.

Finch was arrested after officers found him in a car that smelled of marijuana. Finch allegedly swung at officers and ran through an apartment complex before officers finally wrestled Finch to the ground and handcuffed him.

“We have recently become aware of the matter regarding Roy Finch,” Calgary Stampeders president John Hufnagel said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information.

“Once we have more information, we will have further comment.'”

Finch signed a contract extension with Calgary in February prior to the start of CFL free agency.

The five-foot-seven, 165-pound Finch, a native of Niceville, Fla., was the CFL’s top special-teams player last year. Finch appeared in 13 games with Calgary in 2017, registering career highs in rushing yards (114), receiving yards (133) and punt return yards (1,200).

Finch added 696 kickoff return yards and returned three punts for TDs.

He served a two-game suspension last season for violating the CFL’s drug policy. Finch admitted he took Adderall to treat attention deficit disorder and failed to clear the medication with Stampeder doctors.

–With files from The Canadian Press